HIV infections surge, concerns over death toll
Between November 2023 and October 2024, 1,438 new cases of AIDS have been reported in Bangladesh. In the same period, 195 people have died from AIDS.
The first person in the country was diagnosed with HIV (AIDS virus) in 1989. Notably, this year marks the highest number of AIDS cases recorded in the country.
This data was provided by the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and AIDS/STD Programme (TB-L & ASP) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On the occasion of World AIDS Day, 1 December, the Directorate General of Health Services is releasing various statistics related to AIDS in the country. The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is “Take the rights path, my health, my right.”
While the number of AIDS cases has risen, the number of deaths from the disease has decreased this year. However, experts have noted an increase in infection rates among young people.
Moreover, the disease continues to spread among the Rohingya refugee population displaced from Myanmar, and transgender people. Experts believe that youth, transgender people, and the Rohingya population are particularly at risk.
According to the DGHS, the first person in the country was diagnosed with HIV in 1989. Since then, individuals infected with AIDS have been identified each year.
While there have been one or two years where the number of infections decreased, the overall trend has been on the rise. Excluding the year of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of HIV infections has increased over the past decade. Last year, 1,276 people were infected, and this year, the number of cases has risen by 162, bringing the total to 1,438.
Concerns over young people and two risk groups
This year, 63 per cent of the newly infected individuals are between the ages of 25 and 49, while 21 per cent are between the ages of 20 and 24. Last year, 16 per cent of infections were among young people aged 19 to 24.
Additionally, 10 per cent of the total infected population this year consists of Rohingya individuals, a slight decrease from 12 per cent last year. Transgender people account for 1 per cent of the total infections, which is the same as last year.
These three groups, along with homosexuals, female sex workers, and intravenous drug users, are considered to be at higher risk for HIV.
Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar, Line Director of the TB-L & ASP at the DGHS, stated, "Globally, the young population is considered to be at higher risk for HIV, and we are no exception.
HIV infection was relatively high among the Rohingya while they were living in Myanmar. In fact, testing has increased among both the Rohingya and transgender people, leading to more diagnoses being made."
At one point, HIV awareness efforts were highly visible, particularly in the media, where there was significant publicity. However, these efforts have greatly diminished in recent years.
According to government and private organisations working on HIV, foreign aid in this area has decreased, leading to a decline in awareness initiatives. Despite this, the scope of patient identification and healthcare services has expanded.
Saima Khan, the Country Director for UNAIDS in Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo yesterday that while the scope of HIV detection and services has increased, there is still a need for greater campaigning to prevent further infections, especially among the young population. She also emphasised the importance of incorporating more awareness topics into the curriculum.
