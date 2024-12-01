HIV infections surge, concerns over death toll

Between November 2023 and October 2024, 1,438 new cases of AIDS have been reported in Bangladesh. In the same period, 195 people have died from AIDS.

The first person in the country was diagnosed with HIV (AIDS virus) in 1989. Notably, this year marks the highest number of AIDS cases recorded in the country.

This data was provided by the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and AIDS/STD Programme (TB-L & ASP) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, 1 December, the Directorate General of Health Services is releasing various statistics related to AIDS in the country. The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day is “Take the rights path, my health, my right.”