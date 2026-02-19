Hero Alom arrested in rape and assault case
Police have arrested content creator Ashraful Hossain Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, in a case filed over allegations of rape and assault on the promise of marriage.
He was arrested today, Thursday, at around 2:30 pm while travelling from Bogura to Dhaka. Police stopped his vehicle in front of Shajahanpur police station and took him into custody.
According to police sources, on 6 May last year a woman filed the case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 in Bogura.
On the same day, the court recorded the complainant’s statement and directed the superintendent of police of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations and submit a report.
After completing its investigation, the PBI submitted the charge sheet to the court on 10 February.
Mahfuz Alam, inspector (investigation) of Bogura Sadar police station, confirmed the arrest. He said Hero Alom had been in hiding at his home in Bogura. On Thursday afternoon, he was attempting to flee to Dhaka in a car.
Acting on intelligence information, police members from the Sadar station followed the vehicle and, with assistance from Shajahanpur police station, set up a barricade on the highway, stopped the car and arrested him.
Hero Alom is being sent to jail through the court.