Fire believed to have originated from second-floor dining room: Fire Service

The Fire Service has not yet been able to confirm the exact cause of the fire that broke out at a residential building in Uttara, Dhaka. Based on preliminary findings, the incident is being considered accidental.

The Fire Service said a five-member investigation committee has been formed to determine the cause of the blaze, and the actual reason will be known after the probe is completed.

The fire broke out on Friday morning at a six-storey residential building on Road no. 18 in Sector 11 of Uttara. Six people from two families, including children, died in the incident. Seven others lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation and recovered by Saturday.

Director (Operations) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that a five-member investigation committee had been formed, headed by Deputy Director of the Fire Service’s Dhaka Division, Md Saleh Uddin. The committee has been asked to submit its report within the next 15 working days and has already begun its work.