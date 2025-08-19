Tribunal concludes testimony of 12 witnesses in case against Hasina

The testimony and cross-examination of 12 witnesses have so far been completed in a case linked to July Uprising filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on charges of committing crimes against humanity.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1 headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar fixed Wednesday as the next date for taking testimony upon concluding the testimony and cross-examination of three witnesses in the case on Monday.

Testimony and cross-examination of nine witnesses in the case were earlier completed in four days.