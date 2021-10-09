Bangladesh

70-80 per cent people to be vaccinated by March: Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk


Health minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the government has geared up the nationwide vaccination drive to inoculate 70-80 per cent people by March next year, reports UNB.

"So far, 50 million people have been vaccinated as the countrywide campaign is underway. Fifty per cent people will be given the jabs by December and 70-80 per cent by March next. We've already procured necessary vaccine jabs," the minister said.

The minister came up with this remark while addressing a programme in Manikganj marking Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival for the Hindu community. He urged the Hindu community to celebrate the festival maintaining health protocol.

