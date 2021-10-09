70-80 per cent people to be vaccinated by March: Minister

Advertisement
"So far, 50 million people have been vaccinated as the countrywide campaign is underway. Fifty per cent people will be given the jabs by December and 70-80 per cent by March next. We've already procured necessary vaccine jabs," the minister said.
Advertisement
The minister came up with this remark while addressing a programme in Manikganj marking Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival for the Hindu community. He urged the Hindu community to celebrate the festival maintaining health protocol.