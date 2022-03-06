70pc girls face body shaming and other harassment

Since childhood to adulthood, body shaming never stopped for this girl. Since very young she's been hearing comments "how fat she is!" As she grew into adulthood, she had to endure taunts about her dark skin as well. The girl finished her university studies about two years ago and now works at a private firm. She told Prothom Alo that these people who tormented her in this manner ranged from close relatives and neighbours to even strangers.

In a survey conducted by Anchal Foundation, a social organisation, it was found that 69.92 per cent of young women are victims of body shaming. A major part of them were body shamed by their own relatives.