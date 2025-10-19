UN fund crisis: 1,313 Bangladeshi peacekeepers to return home

Due to the ongoing financial crisis in the United Nations’ peacekeeping operations, at least 1,313 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are set to be repatriated within the next nine months. The UN has decided to withdraw these Bangladeshi peacekeepers from five missions as part of an emergency plan under a 15 per cent budget cut caused by the financial crisis.

Diplomatic sources in New York told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, that the Office of Military Affairs (OMA) under the UN Department of Peace Operations has sent a letter to Bangladesh’s permanent mission in New York. The letter, dated 14 October, mentioned the decision to reduce the number of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ordered the implementation of a 15 per cent budget reduction plan for peacekeeping operations amid the ongoing financial crisis. Under this plan, the allocation for uniformed personnel in UN peacekeeping missions will be reduced by 15 per cent.

A high-level source from the government in Dhaka confirmed yesterday afternoon that Bangladesh’s permanent mission in New York has informed the government about the plan to reduce the number of Bangladeshi peacekeepers from several UN missions.