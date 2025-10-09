UN peacekeeping forces to be cut 25 per cent due to budget strains: official

The United Nations will be forced to reduce its peacekeeping forces worldwide by around 25 per cent due to a lack of funding, largely linked to US aid cuts, a senior UN official said Wednesday.

About 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel, as well as their equipment, will have to be repatriated, the official said on condition of anonymity, with "a large number of civilian staff in missions" also to be affected.

The United States was expected to contribute USD 1.3 billion of the total USD 5.4 billion budget for 2025-2026 peacekeeping operations.

But it has now informed the UN that it will only pay around half the amount, or USD 682 million -- which includes $85 million earmarked for a new international anti-gang mission in Haiti that was not in the original budget.