Long-route buses not plying from Gabtali due to sparse passengers

The ticket counters of various bus companies are open, but there are almost no ticket sales. Employees and staff of bus companies have idle time as there are no passengers.

On the first day of BNP's three-day blockade programme, this scene was observed at Gabtali inter-district bus terminal in the capital on Tuesday morning.

Not a single long-distance bus departed from this terminal due to a lack of passengers, a fact confirmed by staff from five bus transport companies.

Between 8:30 and 9:30 in the morning, the correspondent found that transport workers seated at the ticket counters, awaiting passengers. However, the entire terminal was nearly empty, with only hawkers, transport company employees, and transport workers present. There were no passengers.