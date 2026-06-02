55 journalists faced assaults, legal cases and threats in May: BAJ

According to the BAJ report, "The working environment for journalists in Bangladesh remained deeply concerning in May this year. During the month, at least 55 media professionals experienced various forms of harassment. While carrying out their professional duties, they faced physical attacks, abuse, legal harassment and threats to their lives."

The report further stated that 38 journalists suffered physical abuse in 21 separate attacks across the country.

Among them, activists and leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal assaulted nine journalists.