55 journalists faced assaults, legal cases and threats in May: BAJ
At least 55 journalists in Bangladesh faced assaults, legal cases and threats during May. Among them, 38 suffered physical attacks and abuse.
The remaining 17 journalists faced legal harassment, arrest and threats. Drug traffickers, youth gangs, unruly activists affiliated with political parties, law enforcement agencies, contractors and hospital employees carried out these attacks and acts of abuse.
The Bangladesh Association of Journalists (BAJ), an organisation that advocates for journalists' rights, disclosed these findings in its May report, released on Monday.
Mahmudul Hasan, secretary of the organisation’s Research and Monitoring Cell, circulated the report to media outlets.
The organisation prepared the report using news reports published in various mainstream media outlets across the country.
According to the BAJ report, "The working environment for journalists in Bangladesh remained deeply concerning in May this year. During the month, at least 55 media professionals experienced various forms of harassment. While carrying out their professional duties, they faced physical attacks, abuse, legal harassment and threats to their lives."
The report further stated that 38 journalists suffered physical abuse in 21 separate attacks across the country.
Among them, activists and leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal assaulted nine journalists.
Law enforcement agencies abused four journalists, while drug traffickers and criminal groups attacked eight.
Lawyers, teachers and other professionals injured 12 journalists. Youth gangs and contractors were responsible for the remaining incidents.
BAJ stated that this lengthy list of attacks on journalists represents far more than statistics; it constitutes a serious blow to independent journalism in the country.
The organisation warned that the situation could deteriorate further unless the authorities ensure journalists' safety and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.