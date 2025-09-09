Dhaka University, now and then

For those who don’t know, a gono room was a room where many students lived crammed. First-year students were placed in the gono room by the leaders of the ruling party’s student organisation. Alongside them, some harmless seniors were also forced to stay there. In our room, there were two postgraduate students.

Each student in the hall was allotted a bed, 33 inches wide. Two of us had to sleep on that 33 inches space. The entire night, we had to lie on one side; there was no space to lie flat. Because of my higher GPA in SSC and HSC, my name was at the top of the merit list for seat allocation in the hall. I chose Room 203. But I never got to live there. That room was occupied by a Chhatra Dal leader and his close associates.

On the evening of the 2008 national election, Chhatra Dal’s leaders and activists left the hall. Control then passed into the hands of Chhatra League. Until the July student uprising last year, Chhatra League maintained its dominance in the hall. I have seen poor students from villages living on the hall’s staircases, roof, and mosque; I have seen how students were subjected to hours of mental torture in the guest room under the pretext of being taught discipline and etiquette, how they were beaten; how one friend was forced to attack another with machetes; how, late at night, first- and second-year students were sent out in groups to harass couples sitting together or outsiders.

This is not a distant past—it happened until just before last July. Now, those things are almost gone. I asked Hasibul Hasan, a postgraduate student in the Department of Banking and Insurance, what one word he would use to describe this change. He said, “Amazing.”

When Hasibul first came to the hall, there were 40–45 students in one room. He too had to go to the guest room, and late at night he was taken out in groups to harass others. He said, “I’ve been on campus for seven years. I’ve never seen an environment like this.”