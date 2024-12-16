Liberation War highest glory, 2024 its continuation

Nazifa: I hope that people of all religion and class in Bangladesh would live with equal dignity. Different types of philosophies such as Sufism and philosophy of Lalon are practiced on the soil of Bangladesh. I want to see an amalgamation of philosophy and culture. There will be patronisation from the state behind that. The larger portion of the population in Bangladesh is young now, which is called demographic dividend. This should be source of strength for the country. But we just send unskilled workers abroad as labourers. Our export sector is dependent on garments industries alone. Actually, we have to build the economic foundation on the soil of Bangladesh after all. Depending on any external power won’t work. I want the politicians to look at the public with dignity and consider politics from the point of view of responsibility. They don’t do that and that’s why we had to go through a series of failures. I would urge the young generation, those of us who had joined the mass uprising, to look at politics from a point of responsibility and to treat people with dignity.

Bazlul Gani: Everything is possible if the human rights, freedom of speech, and right to protest are ensured. What do you say?

Nazifa: People don’t want to be repressed. People want to be free. When there was repression and discrimination from the West Pakistan, people stood up against that. This time too, the people of Bangladesh didn’t compromise to discrimination and injustice. We have the highest regards for those who took part in the Liberation War and those who gave their lives. You (Bazlul Gani) are a valiant freedom fighter. Without you we wouldn’t be sitting here today and there would be no link between us. Actually, 2024 is the continuation of 1971. We want to move forward carrying the both of them.

At the end of the one and a half hours of the long conversation, the freedom fighter of 1971 and the two coordinators of the mass uprising of 2024 moved closer to the national mausoleum. They walked barefoot. At one point the three of them gave a salute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country in 1971. In the end, they took a photo standing in front of a memorial plaque at the national mausoleum. The plaque read, “Ek Shagor Rokter Binimoye/Banglar Shadhinota Anle Jara/ Amra Tomader Bhulbo Na.”