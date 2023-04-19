PM's Japan trip: Move to sign 10 agreements, MOUs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to go to Japan on 25 April on a four-day visit at the invitation of Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.

Foreign ministry sources said a total of 10 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on different sectors including defence, communication infrastructure, cybersecurity, information and communication technology and agriculture are likely to be signed during the visit.

The prime minister will stay in Japan till 28 April. She is scheduled to fly to the United States from Japan, where she will attend various events.

Later, she will head to the United Kingdom. She is likely to return home on 8 May.

The sources at the ministry further said that foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen had gone to Japan in the final week of February to finalise the issues of the prime minister's visit. At the time, different aspects of the prime minister's visit were finalised in a meeting of foreign secretaries of two countries.