PM's Japan trip: Move to sign 10 agreements, MOUs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to go to Japan on 25 April on a four-day visit at the invitation of Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.
Foreign ministry sources said a total of 10 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on different sectors including defence, communication infrastructure, cybersecurity, information and communication technology and agriculture are likely to be signed during the visit.
The prime minister will stay in Japan till 28 April. She is scheduled to fly to the United States from Japan, where she will attend various events.
Later, she will head to the United Kingdom. She is likely to return home on 8 May.
The sources at the ministry further said that foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen had gone to Japan in the final week of February to finalise the issues of the prime minister's visit. At the time, different aspects of the prime minister's visit were finalised in a meeting of foreign secretaries of two countries.
Alongside holding a formal meeting with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, the prime minister will make a courtesy call on emperor Naruhito. Alongside the bilateral meeting, she will join an investment conference and a reception. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will confer "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to several Japanese citizens.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin in the weekly press briefing on Thursday said eight to 10 agreements and MoUs may be signed between the two countries during the prime minister's Japan visit.
This will be the prime minister's sixth visit to Japan. Earlier, she went to Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.