Birds threatened by Dhaka’s dwindling greenery

In the 1960s and ’70s, Dhaka was a beautiful canvas composed of wetlands, jungles, parks, gardens and grassy spaces. Alongside city birds like crows, kites and pigeons, the city also abounded with birds such as rails, storks, cranes, eagles, buzzards, hawks, owls, herons and egrets.

According to local bird experts, the large wetlands surrounding Dhaka, such as Belai, Shaldaha, Laban Dhola, Dhola Samudra, and Arial Beel, were once famous for water birds The filling up of these wetlands has caused a serious disruption to bird habitats. As a result, these birds are now facing a food crisis.

Obaidul Haque, a bird enthusiast and Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, notes that Dhaka is encircled by four rivers -- Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Turag and Balu. Just four decades ago, vast wetlands stretched around these rivers. Dhaka’s bird ecosystem was built around these wetlands, its suburbs, city parks and gardens and even two- or three-storey buildings. But the wetlands are now being rapidly filled in and the suburbs are being drawn into the city.

There was a time when the selling of birds was a brisk business in Old Dhaka, because birds were a part of the city’s social and cultural ethos. But that no longer exists. Birds are now afraid of the people of Dhaka. The city’s birds are under threat.