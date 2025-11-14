Miscreants set fire to a parked bus late at night in Gazipur

Yesterday, Thursday, after completing its daytime service, a bus was parked there around 10pm.

Late at night, four young men on two motorcycles arrived, boarded the bus, set fire to the seats, and quickly fled the scene. Upon seeing the fire, nearby people ran to the site and tried to extinguish it. They managed to bring the fire under control before the fire service arrived. Since no one was inside the bus, no one was injured.

Monir Hossain, an employee of Itihas Transport, said that he was sleeping in another bus at the time. He saw two motorcycles stop near the bus stand, and suddenly four people set fire to a bus and fled.

Iftekhar Raihan Chowdhury, the station officer of Kaliakair Fire Service, said, “Local people controlled the fire before we arrived. The seats of the bus were completely burned.”

Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakair Police Station, said that the arson case would be investigated and legal action would be taken.