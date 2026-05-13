Ex-home secy Jahangir shown arrested in rickshaw puller Ripon murder case, brought to court in wheelchair
Former Home Secretary Md Jahangir Alam has been shown arrested in a murder case filed at Kotwali Police Station in the capital over the killing of rickshaw puller Ripon (36).
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter passed the order today, Wednesday, following a petition by the investigating officer in the case.
Investigating officer the case Inspector Mohsin Uddin of Lalbagh police zone submitted the application in court today in the presence of the accused.
Jahangir Alam’s lawyer Farzana Yasmin confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
At 12:40 pm today, Jahangir Alam was brought to court in a wheelchair. After the court granted the petition to show him arrested, he was taken back to custody around 1:00 pm.
Lawyer Farzana Yasmin said that former secretary Jahangir Alam is very ill. In this condition, he was brought to court in a wheelchair only to harass him. The case is from 2024. Even after 19 months, the investigation report has not been submitted. While serving as secretary, he performed his duties and had no personal decision-making authority. Despite this, he has been shown arrested in seven to eight cases after 5 August.
The FIR of the Ripon murder case states that on the morning of 5 August 2024, at DIT Market intersection in Sadarghat, Kotwali area of Dhaka, armed attackers from the now-banned Awami League, banned Chhatra League, and Jubo League carried out an attack during an anti-discrimination student movement program. During the incident, Ripon was shot in the neck.
He later died at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital on the night of 5 August while undergoing treatment. Following this, Ripon’s wife filed a murder case at Kotwali Police Station.
Former Secretary Jahangir Alam is currently in prison in multiple cases.