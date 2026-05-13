Ex-home secy Jahangir shown arrested in rickshaw puller Ripon murder case, brought to court in wheelchair

Former Home Secretary Md Jahangir Alam has been shown arrested in a murder case filed at Kotwali Police Station in the capital over the killing of rickshaw puller Ripon (36).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter passed the order today, Wednesday, following a petition by the investigating officer in the case.

Investigating officer the case Inspector Mohsin Uddin of Lalbagh police zone submitted the application in court today in the presence of the accused.

Jahangir Alam’s lawyer Farzana Yasmin confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.