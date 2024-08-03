Procession begins at Science Lab, protesters chant slogans
Protestors have begun the protest procession from Science Lab intersection under the banner of Students against Discrimination. They began the demonstration from 12:00 noon today, Saturday.
The protest march is being held under banner of Students against Discrimination, protesting against the attacks on the students and citizens all around the country and upholding the nine-point demand.
One of the protesters declared, "We are here to carry out a peaceful movement. We trust the police will not attack us."
The students were chanting anti-government slogans including "Amar bhai kobore, khuni keno bahire" (My brother's in his coffin, why's the killer in the open), "Justice, justice, we want justice," "Diyechhi tou rokto, aro debo rokto" (We have shed our blood, we'll shed more blood), "Jalore jalo, agun jalo" (Burn, burn, light fires and burn).
Police have been seen in large numbers at the Science Lab intersection since the morning.