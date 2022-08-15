Conspiracies of 71's evil forces yet to stop: Sajeeb Wazed

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said conspiracies of the evil forces, defeated in the Liberation War of 1971, are yet to stop, reports UNB.

To avenge the defeat, they (evil forces) have hatched one plot after another, he said.

"On 15 August 1975, some misguided members of the army were used by the conspirators to make one of the most heinous plots a reality. They attacked the house on Dhanmondi 32 late at night,"