DGHS advises not to bring dengue patients to Dhaka

The health directorate has requested all to refrain from bringing local dengue patients to the capital for better treatment, citing that the treatment quality is same across the country.
In a press briefing on Sunday, Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (planning and development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), also declared to conduct drives through district civil surgeons to contain unethical stockpiling of intravenous saline.
The additional DG of DGHS warned that the health condition of dengue patients may deteriorate while being taken to Dhaka from districts. As the treatment quality is same across the country, there is no rationale to take them to the capital and increase their health risks.
He also said the civil surgeons have been instructed to conduct drives to check stockpiling of intravenous saline.
The authorities fixed the charges of dengue tests and instructed the health officials to gear up monitoring to ensure that no one is charged extra, he added.