Dengue deaths, patients on the rise as local govt can’t control

If Aedes mosquito larva is found in any building under construction anywhere in the country, at first the building owners will first be warned. They will face a fine the second time and, if needs be, construction of the building will be shut down.

This was the decision taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on the prevention of mosquito-borne disease across the country at the secretariat in Dhaka on 19 July with local government minister Tajul Islam in the chair. Since then, there has been no report on the implementation of the decision at any district or municipality in the country, nor has the ministry monitored the matter. No stern action on closing down any construction was seen either.

Funds are not being allocated either. The Local Government Division (LGD) allocated Tk 400 million for dengue prevention, as well as cleaning and campaigning in the 2023-24 fiscal, excluding the expenditure of the local government institutions. Altogether city corporations received Tk 100 million while municipalities received Tk 126,000 to Tk 180,000 based on their category on 16 August. However, experts and local representatives said the allocation is too little.

It is the responsibility of city corporations, district administrations, municipalities and union parishads under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives to prevent dengue that broke out across the country. The LGD is tasked with monitoring the mosquito-killing operation, but it has been learned the activities of the LGD is limited to holding meetings and giving instructions, and whether the decisions taken at the meeting have been implemented are not being monitored.

It has also been learned that decisions are not being implemented at the grassroots, and as mosquitoes are not being controlled, dengue has spread and claimed people’s lives. As of 15 September, 790 people died of dengue this year and September alone saw an average death of over 13 people in the first 15 days of the month.