India offers Bangladesh free transit for exporting products to third countries

India has offered free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third countries as prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have reiterated their strong commitment to strengthen bilateral relations further.

“Indian has offered free transit via its territory to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third countries through specified Land Customs Stations/Airports/Seaports,” according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Indian side invited Bangladesh business community for using its port infrastructure for transshipment to third countries.

Mentioning that India has also been providing free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to Nepal and Bhutan, it said that Bangladesh also requested rail connectivity with Bhutan through the newly inaugurated Chilahati–Haldibari route, and India agreed to consider the request, based on its viability and feasibility.

To make this and other cross border rail links viable, the joint statement said India requested Bangladesh to remove port restrictions, inter alia at the Chilahati–Haldibari crossing.

The two leaders also agreed to expedite efforts to improve bilateral and sub-regional connectivity through early operationalisation of the BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement.

India requested Bangladesh for cooperation for initiating new sub-regional connectivity projects including a highway from Hili in the West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh and in this regard, proposed preparation of a Detailed Project Report.

In the same spirit, Bangladesh reiterated its eagerness to partner in the ongoing initiative of the India – Myanmar - Thailand trilateral highway project.