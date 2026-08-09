Shahjalal University forms panel to find teachers involved in ‘anti-state activities’
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has formed an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of teachers being involved in secret “anti-state activities” and in efforts to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement.
A six-member committee has been formed with Pro-Vice-Chancellor Shajedul Karim as its convener and Registrar Syed Salim Mohammad Abdul Qadir as member-secretary.
The information was disclosed in an office order signed by the registrar on Sunday afternoon.
The other members of the committee are Treasurer Ismail Hossain, Head of the Department of Mathematics Ashraf Uddin, Department of Anthropology Professor Abul Fazal Mohammad Zakaria, and the university's legal adviser Mohammad Taj Uddin.
The committee has been asked to submit its report as soon as possible.
The office order said a report recently published by Asia Post alleged that teachers at various universities had been involved in secret “anti-state activities”. In light of the report, the university authorities formed a committee to investigate whether any SUST teachers were involved in such activities.
The committee has also been given a specific mandate. It has been asked to identify teachers involved in “anti-state activities” and recommend appropriate legal and administrative action against them.
It has also been instructed to investigate whether any SUST teachers under the previous government were involved in suppressing the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement or threatening students, and to submit a report on its findings.
Earlier, Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Jagannath University and Islamic University, Kushtia formed similar inquiry committees to investigate allegations of this nature.
The allegations include links with an organisation whose activities have been banned, secret efforts to facilitate the return of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, and taking positions against students during the July Mass Uprising.
Recently, media reports alleged that 404 pro-Awami League teachers at various universities had been involved in secret anti-state and anti-government activities through Telegram. The name of a pro-Awami League teacher at SUST also appeared in those reports.
The university administration formed the committee following the publication of those reports.