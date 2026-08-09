Shahjalal University forms panel to find teachers involved in ‘anti-state activities’

The information was disclosed in an office order signed by the registrar on Sunday afternoon.

The other members of the committee are Treasurer Ismail Hossain, Head of the Department of Mathematics Ashraf Uddin, Department of Anthropology Professor Abul Fazal Mohammad Zakaria, and the university's legal adviser Mohammad Taj Uddin.

The committee has been asked to submit its report as soon as possible.

The office order said a report recently published by Asia Post alleged that teachers at various universities had been involved in secret “anti-state activities”. In light of the report, the university authorities formed a committee to investigate whether any SUST teachers were involved in such activities.