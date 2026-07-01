A decade since Chotoo, 6 years since Nana Bhai

One day, when Faraaz and I were kids, we went to see Nana Bhai and Nanu Ma the evening before the beginning of a new school year. That night, he told us the story of his first day of boarding school at St. Edmunds. On a cold morning in Shillong, he landed up in school as the new kid, when a student a year senior to him decided to pick on him. The senior student, according to Nana Bhai, was “acting funny” and so he had to do something to stand up for himself. He gave this senior a strong shove to back off, and that’s when he established himself as the kid nobody should bully. He told us that story to teach us we must find the strength to fight back even when we feel most vulnerable, and I have carried it with me ever since.

That young Latifur Rahman would then lead a life with the same spirit. Standing up for himself, his family and protecting his loved ones.

Faraaz would go on to stand up to fiends of a greater magnitude as a young man. 1 July 2016, Faraaz would find himself confronted by armed terrorists. With his own life in danger, he chose to fight, to protect, and to not cower to evil, and that choice is what I hold onto.