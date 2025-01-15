4 reform commissions submit reports to Chief Adviser
Four reform commissions submitted their reports to the interim government’s chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus Wednesday.
The commissions are - electoral system reform commission, police administration reform commission, Anti-Corruption Commission reform commission, and the constitution reform commission.
The heads of the commissions and other members submitted the reports to the chief adviser at the latter’s office in the capital’s Tejgaon area around 11:30 am today, Chief Adviser’s Office sources confirmed.
The chief adviser’s press wing said that a press conference will be held at the Foreign Service Academy where the main points of the reform commissions’ recommendations will be shared with the media. The conference will be held at 3:00 pm.
The interim government that has come to power through the July mass uprising has been speaking about bringing reforms in various sectors from the very beginning.
As part of this, 11 reform commissions were constituted in two phases. Of them, the electoral system reform commission, police administration reform commission, judiciary reform commission, Anti-Corruption Commission reform commission, public administration reform commission and the constitution reform commission were formed in the first week of October last year.
The government has extended the deadline to submit the reports for the judiciary reform commission and public administration reform commission. The remaining four commissions submitted their reports today.
The government has already said it will discuss with the political parties upon receiving reports of the reform commissions. The discussion is likely to begin this month.
The proposals on which consensus would be reached through discussions with the political parties will be implemented. A general outline of when and how the proposals will be implemented is likely to be fixed after the discussions.