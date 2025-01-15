4 reform commissions submit reports to Chief Adviser

The chief adviser’s press wing said that a press conference will be held at the Foreign Service Academy where the main points of the reform commissions’ recommendations will be shared with the media. The conference will be held at 3:00 pm.

The interim government that has come to power through the July mass uprising has been speaking about bringing reforms in various sectors from the very beginning.

As part of this, 11 reform commissions were constituted in two phases. Of them, the electoral system reform commission, police administration reform commission, judiciary reform commission, Anti-Corruption Commission reform commission, public administration reform commission and the constitution reform commission were formed in the first week of October last year.