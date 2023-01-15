Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh while 8,000 women are diagnosed with it in the country during the same period, health experts told a discussion held on Saturday.

Referring to data of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), they disclosed the figures of cervical cancer at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a press release said.

Among others, ptofessor Halida Khanum Akhter, John Hopkins University, professor Sabira Khatun, founder chairman, Gynae-Oncology Department, BSMMU, and professor Latifa Shamsuddin, founder chairman, Gynae Department, BSMMU, attended the discussion with Habibulla Talukder Raskin, former professor and head of the department of Cancer Epidemiology, National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in the chair.