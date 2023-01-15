Bangladesh

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC

BSS
Dhaka

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh while 8,000 women are diagnosed with it in the country during the same period, health experts told a discussion held on Saturday.

Referring to data of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), they disclosed the figures of cervical cancer at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a press release said.

Among others, ptofessor Halida Khanum Akhter, John Hopkins University, professor Sabira Khatun, founder chairman, Gynae-Oncology Department, BSMMU, and professor Latifa Shamsuddin, founder chairman, Gynae Department, BSMMU, attended the discussion with Habibulla Talukder Raskin, former professor and head of the department of Cancer Epidemiology, National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in the chair.

Raskin said, “Cervical cancer is a curable disease if it is detected at an early stage. Vaccination and stopping early child marriage could prevent the risk of cervical cancer,” he added.

The health expert laid emphasis on launching massive campaign across the country to create awareness among the people about cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 604, 000 new cases in 2020. Of the estimated 342, 000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020, about 90 per cent of these occur in low- and middle-income countries.

