Dengue death toll rises to 225 with 10 more deaths

Ten more dengue deaths have been reported in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB. With this, fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 225 this year.
During this period, 2,361 new patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, 1,122 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside of the capital, according to DGHS.
A total of 8,467 dengue patients, including 4,809 in the capital, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 42,702 dengue cases and 31,937 recoveries so far this year.