Focus on price control: CA’s DPS

The government has strengthened market monitoring in an effort to bring the prices of essentials under control and ease consumers’ suffering, said chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir on Tuesday evening.

“You already know many are upset due to the price hike of essentials. The government has special attention to that,” he told reporters at a media briefing, highlighting the government's efforts in monitoring the market.

CA’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were also present at the briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Apurba said the commerce ministry and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are monitoring the market constantly through task forces at central and district-level task forces.