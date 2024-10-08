Focus on price control: CA’s DPS
The government has strengthened market monitoring in an effort to bring the prices of essentials under control and ease consumers’ suffering, said chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir on Tuesday evening.
“You already know many are upset due to the price hike of essentials. The government has special attention to that,” he told reporters at a media briefing, highlighting the government's efforts in monitoring the market.
CA’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were also present at the briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.
Apurba said the commerce ministry and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are monitoring the market constantly through task forces at central and district-level task forces.
“Fines are being imposed if any irregularities are found. We expect it (price) will soon come under control,” he added.
Apurba said a 10-member task force will be formed in each district with two student representatives.
He also mentioned that the ministry of commerce has granted approval for the import of 40.5 million eggs to seven designated firms.
Regarding Durga Puja security, the deputy press secretary said the government and the law enforcement agencies are sincerely focusing on the security concerns shared by the Hindu community.
He said all puja mandaps across the country will be monitored through IP cameras with adequate patrolling by the police, RAB and intelligence agencies.
The government has already announced an additional public holiday on Thursday (10 October) for Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
The Durga Puja holiday will now last four days, starting from Thursday.
This extension comes as Friday and Saturday are already government holidays this month. A notification regarding this was issued.
"This extra holiday has been granted to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of the Durga Puja," special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam said while talking to reporters at the Dhakeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning.
Apart from this, measures are being taken to ensure that the Buddhist community can celebrate the ‘Kathin Chibar Dan’ smoothly, he added.
Apurba said July Shaheed Smrity Foundation has established a hotline - 16000 – which will be functional by next two days.