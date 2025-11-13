Crimes against humanity case against Sheikh Hasina: Verdict date to be announced today

The date for delivering the verdict in the case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, filed on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising, will be announced today, Thursday.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, is set to declare the date. The other two members of the tribunal are: justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The two other accused in the case are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Former IGP Mamun has given a statement as an approver (state witness).