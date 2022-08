Power energy and mineral resources ministry has given an idea about how much the bus and launch fare can go up following the record hike of fuel prices.

According to a press release of the ministry issued on Saturday, bus fare can go up by maximum 29 paisa and launch fare by 42 paisa on a kilometre.

The ministry also said, at present a passenger pays Tk 1.80 per kilometre while travelling on a long route bus (52 seats).