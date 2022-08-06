Meeting on adjustment of transport fare today

Transport owners and BRTA sources said the fare would be re-fixed at today’s meeting.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said the meeting would discuss adjusting the bus fare following the fuel oil price hike.
He said they want the bus fare adjusted right away.
The government on Friday night increased fuel oil prices. According to power, energy and mineral resources ministry, diesel price has been increased by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre while octane price hiked by Tk 46 to Tk 135 and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk 130. The new prices have been effective after 12 midnight.
The number of public transport vehicles has decreased in Dhaka, Chattogram and other cities today after the price hike.