Masud Uddin Chowdhury shown arrested in human trafficking case: DB

Masud Uddin Chowdhury, the former military officer, who was a widely discussed figure during the 1/11 period, has been produced in court in connection with a human trafficking case registered at Paltan police station, Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said on Tuesday.

Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the DMP’s DB, told this to journalists at a press conference, held at the DMP media centre, on Tuesday.