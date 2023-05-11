Incumbent govt to continue during polls: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the elections will be held as per the constitution and the present government will remain during the elections.
“The present government will remain as the election period government and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will remain as the prime minister,” he said while exchanging views with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat here.
Hasan said the next elections will be held as per the constitution in Bangladesh like other democratic countries including India, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and European countries. The incumbent governments run the elecitons in those countries, he added.
Replying to a query, he said the Awami League general secretary replied a question of reporters over the election period government. It was not a proposal and it is not yet to say whether it will be done or not, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said all these discussions are out of the question if BNP boycotts the polls or insists on a caretaker government. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposal herself in 2014, but they didn’t agree, he added.
He said, “We want to hold a participatory election in a festive mood. In the UK, Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina recently said that the Awami League (AL) government also wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh like the United Kingdom (UK). We need the support of all political parties to do that. But one party wants to resist the polls.”
The minister hoped that BNP will take part in the polls and help to hold a free and fair election in festive mood.
Replying to another question over ongoing unrest in Pakistan, the minister said it is an internal issue of Pakistan. But it has been proved that Imran Khan has popularity as huge protests are going on all over the country after arresting him, he added.
He said it is normal that different countries would warn their citizens in the context of chaotic situation in Pakistan.
Though it is regrettable, but true that democracy has always been grappling to sustain in Pakistan, said Hasan.