Incumbent govt to continue during polls: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the elections will be held as per the constitution and the present government will remain during the elections.

“The present government will remain as the election period government and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will remain as the prime minister,” he said while exchanging views with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat here.

Hasan said the next elections will be held as per the constitution in Bangladesh like other democratic countries including India, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and European countries. The incumbent governments run the elecitons in those countries, he added.