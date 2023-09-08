US stance on Bangladesh hasn’t changed: John Kirby

The United States’ stance on Bangladesh has not changed as the country supports democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

The US NSC coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said this at a press briefing at foreign press center on Wednesday.

During the briefing, a journalist asked Kirby his response saying that the prime minister of Bangladesh alleged the US, in the name of democracy, free, fair election, and human rights, wants to gain control over the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal region, making excuses to attack and to destroy other countries.