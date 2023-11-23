Tension in Rakhine, BGB remains alert on border 

During the meeting, there was an emphasis on taking immediate action as the government aims to prevent the exploitation of Rohingyas in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

After the meeting, the foreign secretary informed news persons that the government has been maintaining a vigilant stance to ensure that no one can manipulate Rohingyas to meet their ulterior motives in the upcoming elections.

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen mentioned, “We have been receiving reports of some tensions in Rakhine since 13 November. Sounds of gunfire or mortar shell fires have been heard in the border area. In some cases, not only the Rohingya but people from other communities, who may feel insecure due to the shelling or similar conditions, could also sporadically or individually may try to cross into Bangladesh. We have put our Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on high alert. They are keeping a watchful eye and will continue doing so.”