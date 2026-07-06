Death toll rises to nine as torrential rains trigger landslides in Cox’s Bazar

Another person has been killed in a landslide in Cox’s Bazar, taking the death toll from landslides caused by heavy rains in the district to nine.

The latest incident occurred around 4:00am on Monday in the Chattar’s Ghona area of Cox’s Bazar pourasava.

With this, nine people have been reported killed in separate landslides between 1:00am on Sunday night and 4:00am on Monday. The other eight victims were residents of Rohingya refugee camps.

The deceased in Chattar’s Ghona has been identified as Ali Akbar, 45. Around 4:00am, a section of a hill collapsed onto his house.

Local resident Nazrul Islam said Ali Akbar and two other members of his family were buried under the debris. Neighbours rescued them and rushed them to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the attending physician declared Ali Akbar dead. The two injured family members are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed Ali Akbar’s death. He said landslides were continuing amid persistent rainfall, and efforts were underway to evacuate residents from settlements located on vulnerable hillsides.