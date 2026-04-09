Abu Sayed murder case: 2 former police members sentenced to death

Two individuals have been sentenced to death in connection with the murder of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who became the first martyr of the July mass uprising.

The two convicts are: former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, both of whom are in custody.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal–2, presided over by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, pronounced the verdict today, Thursday.