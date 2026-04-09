Abu Sayed murder case: 2 former police members sentenced to death
Two individuals have been sentenced to death in connection with the murder of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who became the first martyr of the July mass uprising.
The two convicts are: former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, both of whom are in custody.
A three-member International Crimes Tribunal–2, presided over by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, pronounced the verdict today, Thursday.
Two other members of the ICT bench are judges M. Manjurul Basid and Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
A total of 30 individuals, including former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Md. Hasibur Rashid, stand accused in this case.
Of these, six are in custody: former Proctor of Begum Rokeya University Shariful Islam; former Assistant Registrar Rafiqul Hasan Rasel; former contractual employee of the Registrar’s Office Md. Anwar Parvez; former ASI Amir Hossain; former constable Sujan Chandra Roy; and Imran Chowdhury alias Akash, a leader of the banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League. All six were produced before the Tribunal today.
The remaining 24 accused, including former Associate Professors Md. Moshiur Rahman (Department of Mathematics) and Asaduzzaman Mondal (Department of Public Administration), former Assistant Registrar Md. Hafizur Rahman, former Section Officer Md. Moniruzzaman Palash, former MLSS Mohammad Nurunnabi Mondal, former MLSS AKM Amir Hossain, former security guard Nur Alam Mia, and former office assistant cum computer operator Md. Mahabubar Rahman are on the run.
Other absconding individuals include former Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Commissioner Md. Moniruzzaman, former RMP Deputy Commissioner Md. Abu Maruf Hossain, former Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Shah Nur Alam Patwari, former Assistant Commissioner Md. Arifuzzaman, former Inspector (unarmed) Robiul Islam, and former SI (unarmed) Bibhutibhushan Roy.
Additionally, the accused physician Md. Sarwar Hossain (Chandan), as well as Begum Rokeya University unit BCL leaders Pomel Barua (President), Md. Mahafuzur Rahman (General Secretary), Md. Fazle Rabbi (Vice President), Md. Akhtar Hossain (Vice President), Sejan Ahmed (Organising Secretary), Dhananjay Kumar (Organising Secretary), Babul Hossain (Office Secretary), and Md. Masudul Hasan (Joint General Secretary), remain at large.
On 16 July 2024, during a protest of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur, Abu Sayed was shot and killed.
The widely circulated video of the killing captured Abu Sayed standing on the road with his arms outstretched while police fired repeatedly at his chest, sparking national outrage and significantly influencing the course of the protest movement.
In this lawsuit filed on charges of crimes against humanity, the ICT’s investigative body submitted a report on 24 June last year, naming 30 individuals as accused.
Formal charges were framed on 6 August, with the trial commencing on 27 August through opening statements. Abu Sayed’s father, Mokbul Hossain, testified as the first witness the following day.
The evidentiary proceedings concluded on 14 January this year, with closing arguments finalised on 27 January.