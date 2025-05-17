Chief adviser for establishing microcredit bank

Claiming that the microcredit is the "real banking", chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has stressed establishing a 'Microcredit Bank' to create more entrepreneurs by disbursing collateral free small credit among young people.

"Microcredit has reached such stage...we have to think it newly - establishment of Microcredit Bank. This is NGO now, it must be graduated from NGO now," he said.

The chief adviser said this while inaugurating the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) building at city's Agargaon area here today.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, chief adviser's special assistant Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur, Financial Institution Division Secretary Nazma Mobarek and Microcredit Regulatory Authority executive vice chairman Prof Mohammed Helal Uddin also spoke on the occasion.