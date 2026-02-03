Dhaka, Tokyo sign deal over transfer of defence equipment, technology
Bangladesh and Japan have signed an agreement over ‘transfer of defence equipment and technology’ which is expected to ensure ‘appropriate control’ over the defence equipment and technology transferred between the two countries.
Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Chief Adviser’s Office of Bangladesh and Saida Shinichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh, signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides on Tuesday.
The agreement entered into force on 3 February, officials said.
The strategic partnership and long-standing friendship between the two countries have been elevated to new heights through this agreement, news agency UNB reported quoting a press release of ISPR.
It mentioned that the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan in South Asia will be further deepened, making an important contribution to regional stability and global security.
The ISPR said the agreement is expected to further accelerate Bangladesh’s defense modernisation process.
The deal establishes a legal framework for the governments of Japan and Bangladesh regarding the handling of defence equipment and technology to be transferred between the two governments in order to implement projects to be jointly determined, including those contributing to international peace and security, said the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Specifically, it stipulates procedures to determine and confirm each specific transfer as well as basic rules on the proper use of the transferred defence equipment and technology.
The agreement, Japan said, will ensure appropriate control over the defence equipment and technology transferred between Japan and Bangladesh, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use.
It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan for defence equipment and technology, and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defence industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan, said the Japanese side.
Quoting sources at the Armed Forces Division, the ISPR said the signing of the agreement was made possible through intensive and continuous efforts by both sides since 2023.
It said the defense agreement reflects the deep mutual trust, shared vision and cooperation between the two countries, achieved through the visionary and effective diplomacy of the interim government of Bangladesh.
The agreement has been executed in full compliance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and will create an institutional framework for the acquisition of advanced technology and defense equipment, as well as for joint research and development, to help establish international peace and security and protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.
The ISPR said the signing of this historic agreement will increase the exchange of military experts between the two countries, which is expected to play an important role in strengthening Bangladesh’s defense capabilities and implementing future action plans.
According to the ISPR, the agreement is also expected to play a significant role in enhancing strategic relations and military cooperation between the two countries.