Dhaka, Tokyo sign deal over transfer of defence equipment, technology

Bangladesh and Japan have signed an agreement over ‘transfer of defence equipment and technology’ which is expected to ensure ‘appropriate control’ over the defence equipment and technology transferred between the two countries.

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Chief Adviser’s Office of Bangladesh and Saida Shinichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh, signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides on Tuesday.

The agreement entered into force on 3 February, officials said.

The strategic partnership and long-standing friendship between the two countries have been elevated to new heights through this agreement, news agency UNB reported quoting a press release of ISPR.

It mentioned that the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan in South Asia will be further deepened, making an important contribution to regional stability and global security.