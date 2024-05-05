'People in rural areas suffer from 8 to 12hrs of load shedding'

Parliament’s opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque said people in rural areas have to suffer from 8 to 12 hours of load shedding a day.

“The government says our production capacity has reached 28,000 megawatts, if so where has the electricity gone?” Mujibul Haque said while speaking at the parliament session on Sunday.

He said the people of Bangladesh are facing multifarious problems but power crises and road accidents are the two most serious ones.

Mujibul said people in his constituency (Kishoreganj’s Karimganj and Tarail upazilas) suffer from five hours of load shedding a day.