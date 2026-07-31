India launches anti-dumping probe against Bangladesh over new export item

India has launched an anti-dumping investigation into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) film exported from Bangladesh. PET film is primarily used in the packaging of food, medicine, cosmetics, and industrial products.

As part of the investigation, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an agency under the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has scheduled a virtual oral hearing for 6 August, according to the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce.

In a letter issued on 13 July, the DGTR announced the hearing. Indian manufacturers allege that PET film is being exported from Bangladesh, China, and Thailand at "dumped prices," which they claim is harming the Indian domestic industry. Which is why, they have demanded the imposition of anti-dumping duties on these products.