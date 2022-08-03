Interns give 24-hrs ultimatum to bring attackers to book

The interns at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH) continued their strike for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting the attack on two of their fellows by the relatives of a patient, reports UNB.

They took position on the college campus and locked up the administrative building gate till noon, boycotting their classes and exams. The interns blocked the road in front of the main gate of the hospital around 1:00pm, causing severe traffic jam on both sides of Rikabibazar-Medical road.

Only those vehicles which were carrying patients were allowed to move on the road. The protesting interns gave an ultimatum till Thursday morning to meet their demands.