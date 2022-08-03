Interns give 24-hrs ultimatum to bring attackers to book

The blockade was lifted after announcement of their ultimatum in the afternoon. However, they will continue boycotting their classes and exams.
General secretary of intern physicians’ council Dr Matiur Rahman said if the main accused are not arrested by Thursday morning, they will stop all the activities of the hospital including the outdoor patient service, emergency department and cardiac department.
SOMCH director Brigadier Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said the overall medical services are normal now.
“Several steps have been taken to strengthen the security of the hospital and the medical college and establishing a police camp here,” he added.
On Sunday, two relatives of a patient misbehaved with a female intern at the hospital. They were later handed over to the police. To take revenge, relatives of the patient entered the college campus and stabbed two interns – Emon Ahmed, 24 and Rudra Nath, 22 – on Monday night.
On Monday at 10:00pm, all intern doctors of the hospital went on work abstention and announced to go on strike until all the attackers were arrested.
On Monday night, police detained two people – Syed Hasan Rabbi, 27, general secretary of no 3 ward of Sylhet Metropolitan unit Chhatra League and Ehsan Ahmed, 22.
Two separate complaints were lodged – one by the hospital authorities and another by the college authorities – with Kotwali model police station in connection with the attack, said Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.
The accused in the two cases are Dibya, Abdullah, Ehsan, Mamun, Sajan, Sujan, Sami and Saeed Hasan Rabbi.