Bangladeshis exercised electoral rights peacefully: Indian observers

The Indian election observer team has said the citizens of Bangladesh exercised their electoral rights peacefully.
They made their observation in a press note issued by the Election Commission of India on Monday.
A 3-member International Observers' Delegation from the Election Commission of India visited Bangladesh to monitor the 12th parliament elections.
Dharmendra Sharma, senior deputy election commissioner, led the delegation while the two other delegates were B Narayanan, director general and Mohammed Umar, principal secretary.
The press note said, “We appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission of Bangladesh and its meticulous planning and arrangements made for the conduct of the election process and facilitating this visit.
“We have visited a number of polling stations and have witnessed the polling process first hand. We saw citizens of Bangladesh exercising their electoral rights at these stations peacefully.
The Indian delegation thanked the Bangladesh Election Commission for extending invitation to the Election Commission of India as observers to the 12th Parliamentary elections.
“We have a cordial relationship with the Election Commission of Bangladesh and we look forward to continuing our cooperation.” The statement read.
