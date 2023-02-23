President for making youths skilled in science, IT

The president, also the university’s chancellor, added: “Skilled human resources should be developed through analytical and applicable education. Only getting certificates through memorising notes will not do.”
Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was the convocation speaker at the 6th convocation of BUP where over 29,892 graduates, meantime, have already come out successfully since it was established on 5 June, 2008 as the 31st public university.
On the occasion, 36 graduates were awarded “Chancellor Gold Medal” while 29 others, concluding 25 students from in-house faculties and four from affiliated institutes got “Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal”.
Stressing on the quality education with research activities as the first step in building a nation, the president said it (quality education) is the main means of economic development, intellectual growth, non-communal sense of life and above all profound patriotism.
“Curriculum should be designed in line with the existing labour market as there is no substitute for demand-based and work-oriented education at present,” Abdul Hamid mentioned.
He advised the BUP authority to give importance to research and ensure transparency and accountability in every work of the university to make it a ‘Centre of Excellence’.
The Chancellor also directed the university teachers to dedicate themselves to teaching and keep in mind that “education without joy cannot bring any benefit.”
“We have to keep ourselves up-to-date by absorbing the new concepts and strategies invented in various subjects coping with the time,” he observed.
Appreciating the BUP authority’s relentless efforts to provide quality higher education, the Abdul Hamid said the BUP admission tests, other examinations and its result process, are being done through the ‘University Comprehensive Management Software System’.
As per the needs of the era, the BUP would continue its activities in providing technology-based education in various fields of knowledge and science, he hoped.
Congratulating the graduates for obtaining the degree, the president advised them to remember that “education is not limited only to obtaining a degree but the real success of a graduate depends on how a student can take advantage of it in personal, holistic and professional life”.
Referring to the prevailing world situation, Hamid said, under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s economy is moving towards the right direction.
“We need to increase the flow of foreign exchange to save the country from the global recession due to the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. And this should be done through increasing exports and overseas employment,” he said.
The president suggested the graduates for taking preparation in sustaining the global competition as well as establishing themselves as entrepreneurs.
“Today’s graduates will work for people’s welfare, imbued with the spirit of 1971 Liberation War and patriotism, to build a hunger and poverty-free, happy, rich and self-reliant Bangladesh, envisioned earlier by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he hoped.