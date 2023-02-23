President for making youths skilled in science, IT

“Curriculum should be designed in line with the existing labour market as there is no substitute for demand-based and work-oriented education at present,” Abdul Hamid mentioned.

He advised the BUP authority to give importance to research and ensure transparency and accountability in every work of the university to make it a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

The Chancellor also directed the university teachers to dedicate themselves to teaching and keep in mind that “education without joy cannot bring any benefit.”

“We have to keep ourselves up-to-date by absorbing the new concepts and strategies invented in various subjects coping with the time,” he observed.

Appreciating the BUP authority’s relentless efforts to provide quality higher education, the Abdul Hamid said the BUP admission tests, other examinations and its result process, are being done through the ‘University Comprehensive Management Software System’.

As per the needs of the era, the BUP would continue its activities in providing technology-based education in various fields of knowledge and science, he hoped.