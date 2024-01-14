Oxford vaccine for Nipah virus goes into human trial

The University of Oxford has started human trials of the vaccine for deadly Nipah virus that led to outbreaks in parts of Asia.

The name of the vaccine is ‘ChAdOx1 NipahB’.

Physicians, researchers and epidemiologists have mentioned this as an extremely significant endeavour.

In terms of damages it causes, Nipah virus is now the second most devastating disease in the world after rabies. If infected with this virus, the patient dies in almost 75 per cent of the cases. However, there’s a vaccine for rabies but no vaccine for Nipah virus.

The Pandemic Sciences Institute at the University of Oxford has invented the ‘ChAdOx1 NipahB’ vaccine. And now Oxford vaccine Group is leading the project of beginning human trial. Nipah is there on World Health Organization (WHO)’s list of most priority diseases. The University of Oxford issued a notice on 11 January, stating about the human trial of Nipah vaccine.

Professor Brian Angus, the trial’s principal investigator as well as professor of infectious diseases at the Centre for Clinical Tropical Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oxford said, "Due to the high mortality rate and the nature of Nipah virus transmission, the disease is identified as a priority pandemic pathogen. This vaccine trial is an important milestone in identifying a solution that could prevent local outbreaks, while also helping the world prepare for a future global pandemic."