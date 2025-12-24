‘Remove Naznin Munni, or we will set fire like Prothom Alo–The Daily Star’

Several youths have threatened the authorities of private television channel Global TV Bangladesh, demanding the dismissal of its Head of News, Naznin Munni. They identified themselves as members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Rifat Rashid, has also acknowledged that a member of his organisation went to the office and submitted a memorandum on the matter, adding that action would be taken against him.

On 21 December, the youths went to the channel’s office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, and issued the threat, saying that if Naznin Munni was not removed from her job, they would set fire to the office like Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. On the night of 18 December, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were vandalised and set on fire in a terrorist attack.