Prothom Alo, The Daily Star attacked

The country’s leading media outlet, Prothom Alo has fallen victim to a targeted and organised terrorist attack. At the same time, office of the leading English newspaper The Daily Star was attacked as well.

Late on Thursday night, assailants carried out vandalism and looting at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar and at The Daily Star’s office on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue. The attackers subsequently set fire to both premises.

As the attack began, journalists and staff of Prothom Alo quickly evacuated the office to save their lives. Due to the disruption caused by the attack, Prothom Alo could not be published on Friday (19 December).

For the first time in its 27 year history, apart from newspaper holidays, Prothom Alo’s publication was suspended for a full day. Its online edition remained offline for nearly 17 hours.

Outside Dhaka, Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna and Sylhet were attacked and vandalised. Attempts were made to attack its offices in Chattogram, Bogura and Barishal as well.