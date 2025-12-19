Bring those responsible for attacks and arson on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star to justice: CPJ
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed deep concern over the attack, vandalism and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and the English-language daily The Daily Star on Thursday night.
In a statement issued today, Friday, the international organisation, which works worldwide to defend the rights of journalists, voiced its alarm over the incident.
The statement said that journalists were trapped inside the offices during the attack and were rescued later.
CPJ said it is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of media outlets and journalists, and to hold those responsible for the incident accountable.