Prothom Alo's statement on the attack on its office

With deep regret, we state that on the night of 18 December, the Prothom Alo office located in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, was subjected to a deliberate and organised attack. At the time of the attack, on-duty journalists were engaged in operating the online news portal as well as preparing the print edition for 19 December.

In the face of this terrorist attack, Prothom Alo employees were left completely unprotected and their lives were put at serious risk. The attackers extensively vandalised the office building and then set it on fire. Due to the prolonged blaze, the building was gutted and the assets and valuable documents stored there were reduced to ashes.