PM Hasina stresses larger global support to overcome developing countries' crisis

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged World Bank (WB) and other international organisations to strengthen support to help developing countries like Bangladesh overcome crisis steaming from Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"Help developing countries like Bangladesh to face the existing crisis arisen from Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war," she said while visiting WB managing director (MD) for operations Axel van Trotsenburg paid a courtesy call on her at her office here this morning.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the call on.

Trotsenburg called Bangladesh's development as "incredible" and assured of staying beside Dhaka in its development spree.

"We have been remaining beside Bangladesh since 1972 and will continue support in its development efforts," he said.