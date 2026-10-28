We want to make Dhaka as clean as Tokyo: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said his government was working to make Dhaka and the rest of the country clean, pollution-free and healthy, aiming to transform the capital into a city as clean as Tokyo.

“We are trying to make Dhaka and the entire country clean. Initiatives are being taken to reduce air pollution, improve the environment and plant trees in different places,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while responding to questions from expatriate Bangladeshis at an exchange of views, organised by the Bangladesh Community, an organisation of Bangladeshis living in Japan, at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo this evening.

Referring to the cleanliness of Tokyo's streets, Tarique Rahman said garbage was rarely seen on the city's roads, in contrast to Dhaka, where waste accumulated in different places.